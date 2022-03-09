Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $104.06. 603,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

