Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

