Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $880.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00237493 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003767 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000779 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00035959 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.47 or 0.00563008 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

