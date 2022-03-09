Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Peter L. Ax Sells 5,062 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $500,429.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,281,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.