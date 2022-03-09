Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Peter L. Ax Sells 5,062 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $500,429.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.75.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,281,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
