Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $4.11. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 1,040 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
The stock has a market cap of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
