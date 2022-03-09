Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $4.11. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 1,040 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.