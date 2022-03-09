Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.55. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 77,850 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $572.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

