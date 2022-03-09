Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.55. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 77,850 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $572.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MESO)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.