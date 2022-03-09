Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,875,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $273,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

