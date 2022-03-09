Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 307.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.07.

Shares of FB stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.50. 31,870,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,679,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.05. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.