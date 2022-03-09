Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MTTWF opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Metro has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

About Metro

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

