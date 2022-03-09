Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 252.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Metropolitan Bank worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $19,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

NYSE:MCB opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.