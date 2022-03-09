Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 12,477 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Rich acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

