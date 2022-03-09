Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $102,000 Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 519,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 472,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,475,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 390,340 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.