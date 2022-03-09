Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $128,000 Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 69.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 85,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $20.34.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

