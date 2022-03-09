Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Tammy Mccomic sold 10,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00.

Mexco Energy stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy Co. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $43.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mexco Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

