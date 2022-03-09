MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.