Michael P. Donaldson Sells 11,327 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE EOG opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

