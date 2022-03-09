Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.20

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

Micro Focus International has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Micro Focus International to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micro Focus International by 216.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 63,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

