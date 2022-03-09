Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $11.57 on Wednesday, reaching $287.42. 1,622,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

