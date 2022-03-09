Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) & Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sientra and Milestone Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $71.24 million 1.98 -$89.95 million ($1.86) -1.31 Milestone Scientific $5.44 million 16.84 -$7.34 million ($0.09) -15.00

Milestone Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sientra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sientra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -118.93% N/A -45.72% Milestone Scientific -79.28% -39.43% -32.52%

Risk and Volatility

Sientra has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sientra and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 2 0 3.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus target price of $9.12, indicating a potential upside of 275.31%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Summary

Sientra beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

