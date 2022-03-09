Millennium Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

ISLE opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.