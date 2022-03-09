Millennium Management LLC Purchases 52,772 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $820.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

