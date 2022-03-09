Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 186,398 Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Riskified as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,561,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Riskified Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSKD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

