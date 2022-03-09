Millennium Management LLC Sells 673,332 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,332 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Patterson Companies worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 855.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

