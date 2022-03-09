MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,638 shares of company stock valued at $432,308. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $537.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

