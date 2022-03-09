Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.20

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.20 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 2519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.