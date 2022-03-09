Minter Network Market Capitalization Achieves $7.36 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $5,419.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.00236097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00182873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,563,215,200 coins and its circulating supply is 5,358,005,633 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

