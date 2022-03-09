Mizuho Cuts Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $20.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 210.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

