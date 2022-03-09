Mizuho Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $272.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICLR. Citigroup dropped their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $216.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $176.40 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ICON Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

