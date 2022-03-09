MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $347,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,031,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $391.51. 3,034,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,076. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.45 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

