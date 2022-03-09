MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 185 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, hitting $122.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

