MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 62,123 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.
JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. 307,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,225. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.86.
