MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,670,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

