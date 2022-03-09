MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ML traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 20,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,949. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

