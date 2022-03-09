MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $48.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.14. 92,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.57 and its 200-day moving average is $462.48. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.68.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,868,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

