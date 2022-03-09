MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.51)-($0.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $494.68.

MDB stock traded up $48.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.14. 92,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,530 shares of company stock worth $88,414,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

