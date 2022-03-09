Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

MEG stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

