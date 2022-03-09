Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.09. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

