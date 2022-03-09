Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,750 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $188.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.25 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

