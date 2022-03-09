Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $186,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $97,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $2,340,444 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

