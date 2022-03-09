Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,972,000 after acquiring an additional 175,939 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.16.

