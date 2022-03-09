Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

