Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,918 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,355,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.34 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.