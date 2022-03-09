Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55.

