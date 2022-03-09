Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

