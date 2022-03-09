Morgan Stanley Acquires 58,335 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 141,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 140,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

