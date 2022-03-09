Morgan Stanley Has $14.71 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of ChampionX worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after buying an additional 109,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 262.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 248.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

