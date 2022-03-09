Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of Strategic Education worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after acquiring an additional 754,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 236,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.87%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 104.80%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Strategic Education Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.