Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of 51job worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in 51job by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 51job by 46.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.53.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

