Morgan Stanley Purchases 28,403 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 729,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

