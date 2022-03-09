Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPAA. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.55 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.65. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

